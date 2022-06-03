CM to visit Pudukottai on June 8

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is to visit Pudukottai on June 8 to take part in a government function. Ahead of the visit, Collector Kavitha Ramu convened a meeting on Thursday with officials of all government departments with regard to the arrangements to be made.

At the meeting held at the Collectorate, the Collector called upon the officials to work in a coordinated manner for the event. Ms. Kavitha Ramu said the Chief Minister would lay the foundation stone for new schemes; inaugurate the completed works and distribute welfare assistance to the beneficiaries during the function.

The meeting also discussed the security-related measures to be taken and for ensuring uninterrupted power supply at the event venue besides provision of drinking water and other facilities.

District Revenue Officer M. Selvi, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency G. Karuppasamy and officials from different government departments participated, an official release here said.