Cookery contest for midday meal scheme workers

Teams of cooks representing the midday meal scheme kitchens of government institutions in 13 Union Panchayats of Pudukottai district and the Pudukottai Municipality had an opportunity to showcase their culinary prowess at a competition organised by the Social welfare and Women Empowerment Department on Friday.

The event, held at the Kaavalar Samuthaya Koodam in Pudukottai, was inaugurated by District Collector Kavitha Ramu.

The 28 participants included cooks and cookery assistants, who presented a variety of dishes for evaluation.

“The competition is meant to motivate the workers of the Midday Meal Scheme kitchens in the district to show their creativity. Cash prizes will be offered to the winners,” said Ms. Ramu in a statement.

Among the entries were dishes that used millets, heirloom grains and seasonal fruits like ice apple and watermelon in novel ways. Other dishes featured were black rice and traditional fried snacks such as murukku, adirasam, and vadai.

Vegetable soups and laddoos made out of gram and other flours were also part of the submissions.

The judges (including Ms. Ramu) evaluated the entries for taste, presentation and nutritional value. Results of the competition would be announced after a week.

Senior district administration officials also attended the event.