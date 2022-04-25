Unidentified persons murder man, loot 170 sovereign gold jewellery

April 25, 2022 19:53 IST

Three unidentified persons murdered a 52-year-old businessman, M.Nizam Mohaideen, at his house at Avudaiyarpattinam near Manamelkudi in the district in the late night hours on Sunday and decamped with gold jewellery weighing 170 sovereigns.

Police sources said the unknown trio gained entry into the house of Nizam Mohaideen from the rear side of the house. Nizam Mohaideen was sitting on a chair on the front side, while his wife was cooking inside.

The sources said the trio attacked Nizam using knives on his neck killing him on the spot. Thereafter, they tied Nizam’s wife Ayisha Beevi (49) on a chair using a saree and stole the valuables from the locker. Police officers inspected the spot and conducted inquiries. Nizam Mohaideen was involved in real estate business, said the police

The sources said six special teams have been constituted to probe the murder and apprehend the accused. The The Manamelkudi police have registered a case under five IPC sections including 302 (murder) 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement).