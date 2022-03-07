Stone pelting incident at Annavasal: case booked against 200 persons

Identity and address of the accused not known, no arrests so far

The Annavasal Police have registered a case against 200 persons in connection with the stone pelting incident that took place near the Annavasal Town Panchayat office when the indirect election for the posts of chairperson and vice chairperson were held last Friday.

Two women police constables and a male constable were injured in the stone pelting incident, said police sources adding that the case was booked against 200 persons whose identity and address were not known.

The indirect election witnessed tense moments outside the town panchayat office when a group of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members besieged the office and staged protests. As some of them attempted to scale the compound wall of the town panchayat office building, police personnel chased them and resorted to lathi charge on the party men. Some of the party cadre pelted stones on the posse of police personnel deployed for bandobust duty and armed with batons, shields and anti-riot gear.

The sources said the case was booked on a complaint preferred by one of the constables. It has been registered under IPC sections including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). No arrests have been made so far, the sources added.