A 27-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning at Kothakottai village near Alangudi in the district on Sunday evening. Police gave the name of the deceased as S. Priyanka. The incident occurred when the woman was walking in the garden. She died on the way to the hospital. The Alangudi police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said police sources.