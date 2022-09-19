A 27-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning at Kothakottai village near Alangudi in the district on Sunday evening. Police gave the name of the deceased as S. Priyanka. The incident occurred when the woman was walking in the garden. She died on the way to the hospital. The Alangudi police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said police sources.
Pudukottai woman dies as lightning strikes
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.