Pudukottai to get two new drinking water supply projects

The State government has decided to implement two new drinking water supply projects at an estimated cost of ₹ 2,195 crore to cater to the drinking water needs of over 23 lakh people in Pudukottai district.

In 1994, the State government implemented a scheme to supply drinking water for people living in Pudukottai town from Jeeyapuram in Tiruchi district with Cauvery river as the source. The scheme is under the operation and maintenance of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board. Under the scheme, nearly 10 MLD (million litres a day) of drinking water is being supplied to Pudukottai and wayside villages.

Disruptions were reported in supplying the desired quantity of drinking water due to damages in the decades-old pipelines in some areas. With an aim to plug leakages and augment drinking water supply, the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply has decided to carry out maintenance of pipelines and construct two pumping stations and overhead water tanks.

Accordingly, the Department has sanctioned ₹ 75 crore for the project. Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban, and Water Supply K.N. Nehru on Sunday laid the foundation for the augmentation of the scheme, alongside Minister for Law S. Regupathy and Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva.V. Meyyanathan, at Pudukottai on Sunday. Mr. Nehru said the quantity of water supplied under the augmented scheme would increase from 10 mld to 16 mld benefitting 1.67 lakh people.

The State government has planned to implement two new drinking water supply schemes covering most of the areas in Pudukottai district, the Minister said. Preparation of a detailed project report to supply 42.98 MLD of drinking water to Pudukottai town and its surrounding areas with an estimated cost of ₹ 1,420 crore, benefitting nearly 15 lakh people, is underway, he said.

Another project to supply drinking water to Annavasal, Ponnamaravathy, Thirumayam, Arimalam, and Viralimalai at ₹ 700 crore to benefit close to 8 lakh people is under the consideration of the government, Mr. Nehru added.

