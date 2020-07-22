Pudukottai, Thanjavur step up control measures

PUDUKOTTAI/THANJAVUR

22 July 2020 18:24 IST

A sudden spike in the number of positive cases in Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts is seeing the district administrations accelerating measures to check the spread of infection.

Until July, the daily number of positive cases in Pudukottai was below 50. Over the last month, however, there has been a sharp increase with the district crossing a total of 1,000 cases last week.

“We have noticed an increase in primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients also testing positive,” said Collector P. Uma Maheshwari.

The virus is being carried into the district from travellers. “We have instructed all 20 check posts in the district to check the entry of travellers, especially those travelling from hotspots. International travellers are being traced and asked to remain in home quarantine even if their test is negative,” she said.

Streets with more than three positive persons are declared containment zones. Door-to-door checks, and patients with severe acute respiratory illnesses and influenza-like illnesses (ILI) are monitored regularly. Announcements are made to inform the public that they can visit primary, secondary or tertiary care centre if they experience symptoms. Fever camps are under way, especially in localities with containment zones, she listed the measures.

The district has 14 facility quarantine centres, while Government Ranee’s Hospital and Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial District Headquarters Hospital have exclusive treatment wards. “A few private hospitals have also been asked to prepare beds and other facilities if the need arises,” the Collector added.

In Thanjavur, more than 80% of the cases recorded since July 10 belong to a cluster identified at Darasuram Vegetable Market in Kumbakonam.

According to Collector M. Govinda Rao, a transporter from Uttar Pradesh, who arrived to distribute a load of potatoes, tested positive in May. Two months later, three vendors tested positive. “A special committee was formed when the UP man tested positive to monitor the market. While the three men had symptoms of ILI, many in the cluster were asymptomatic,” he said.

When authorities conducted contact tracing, they found Darasuram market to be the common link. Within 10 days, at least 100 positive cases have emerged from the cluster. “A total of 20 containment zones in 18 hamlets were identified. Fever camps were conducted in each of the hamlets, where body temperature and oxygen saturation through a pulse oximeter were checked,” the Collector said.

Vendors associations across Thanjavur volunteered to reduce their hours of business until July 31. “We will not be able to close our shops as we require business during these difficult times. However, we agreed to shut shop early. We are now open from 6 a.m. to 4 pm,” said V. Sathyanarayanan, secretary, Kumbakonam All Traders and Industries Association.

Orders were soon passed to shut TASMAC shops at 4 p.m.

Traders all over the district followed suit, while vendors in Pattukottai decided to shut shop for a week from July 19 to July 26.

The district is also scaling up treatment and quarantine facilities, Mr. Rao said. “While Thanjavur Medical College Hospital is fully equipped to treat symptomatic patients, we are increasing quarantine units and isolation centres for asymptomatic cases,” he said.

Two private colleges and to hotels currently function as facility quarantine centres.

A government housing building in Vallam has been converted into an isolation centre. “We provide bedding, food, hot milk, eggs and fruit for families who can stay together in the flat. They have also been given helpline numbers in case of any emergency,” he said.

Even though only 50% of the bedding capacity is being utilised at the unit, a similar facility is being readied in Kumbakonam. In Thanjavur too, a private engineering college is being prepared.

“The increase in cases is a natural trend considering the movement of the public. We are fully equipped to handle it,” Mr. Rao said.