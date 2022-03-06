Pudukottai student happy to be back home from Ukraine

D. Ajith Raj sounds sleep-deprived, but happy to be back home among loved ones after arriving in India from the western Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Saturday.

His family received him at Chennai airport when he arrived from Delhi at midnight, and they drove back to their village Odappaviduthi in Pudukottai district straight away, putting an end to a harrowing journey that began in East Europe just the week before.

“It feels wonderful to be reunited with my family and friends. I know they were all very worried for my safety,” Mr. Ajith, a first year medical student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, told The Hindu on Sunday.

“We were quite laidback about the conflict developing between Russia and Ukraine in early February, even though many Indian students had started leaving when the airspace was still open. My friends and I decided to stay on in Vinnytsia because authorities at the university and Indian Embassy said that there was nothing to fear. Had I known such a serious war would break out, perhaps I would have left earlier,” said Mr. Ajith.

Increasingly nervous because of the lack of travel options, Mr. Ajith and his hostel mates spent anxious days from February 27, following university instructions on staying safe. “We would be asked to drop everything and take shelter whenever the sirens went off. Since our university building is a 100-year-old structure, we would be bunkered in the underground shelter until we were allowed out. The shops closed down, and food and water were in short supply,” he recalled.

Once evacuation by road became the only option, the Vinnystsia institute organised buses to transport the Indian students to Romania. “We were dropped off four km before the border and asked to walk the rest of the way. There was already a long queue of both vehicles and people waiting to leave, so we spent the night and most of the next day out in the snow. The border forces manhandled some people and a few girl students fainted at the sound of guns being fired … it was pretty chaotic,” recalled Mr. Ajith.

After waiting for a day at a shelter in Romania, he was among the many Indian students who boarded the flight back to Delhi on March 3. “I am too tired now to think about my future plans but I hope I can realise my childhood dream of studying medicine. My university has declared leave until mid-March, and then online classes will be held up to May to complete the second semester,” said Mr. Ajith.

Even though he appeared for NEET in India, he had preferred to study in Ukraine because of the availability of seats there, said Mr. Ajith. “I wouldn’t mind transferring to an Indian institute to complete the degree,” he said.