ADVERTISEMENT

Pudukottai special court directs eight persons to undergo DNA test in Vengaivayal case

July 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

They refused to undergo the test when it was conducted for the first batch

The Hindu Bureau

The overhead water tank in Vengaivayal where human faeces found.

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Pudukottai on Tuesday issued an order directing eight persons to undergo the DNA test in connection with the mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank in Vengaivayal village.

The eight persons, hailing from Vengaivayal, refused to undergo the test when it was conducted for the first batch earlier.  They were present in the Special Court when the order was pronounced based on a fresh application filed last month by the Crime Branch CID investigating the case. 

Sources said the eight persons would have to give their blood samples on Wednesday at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital . The CB-CID wanted the test in order to carry out the investigation in a scientific manner as it had no direct evidence in the case.

Blood samples of 13 persons have been collected so far and sent to Chennai. The case which was initially investigated by special teams of the Pudukottai district police was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID in January. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US