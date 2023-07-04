HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pudukottai special court directs eight persons to undergo DNA test in Vengaivayal case

They refused to undergo the test when it was conducted for the first batch

July 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
The overhead water tank in Vengaivayal where human faeces found.

The overhead water tank in Vengaivayal where human faeces found.

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Pudukottai on Tuesday issued an order directing eight persons to undergo the DNA test in connection with the mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank in Vengaivayal village.

The eight persons, hailing from Vengaivayal, refused to undergo the test when it was conducted for the first batch earlier.  They were present in the Special Court when the order was pronounced based on a fresh application filed last month by the Crime Branch CID investigating the case. 

Sources said the eight persons would have to give their blood samples on Wednesday at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital . The CB-CID wanted the test in order to carry out the investigation in a scientific manner as it had no direct evidence in the case.

Blood samples of 13 persons have been collected so far and sent to Chennai. The case which was initially investigated by special teams of the Pudukottai district police was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID in January. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.