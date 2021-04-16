Pudukottai SP tests COVID 19 positive

PUDUKOTTAI

16 April 2021 21:06 IST

Pudukottai Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health and Police department sources said Mr. Saravanan had subjected himself to home quarantine after he contracted the infection. He had fever following which the samples were sent for tests. The sources said the health parameters of the SP were normal.

Tiruchi Superintendent of Police Myilvaganan is holding additional charge of Pudukottai district.