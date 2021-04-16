Pudukottai SP tests COVID-19 positive

PUDUKOTTAI:

Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, L. Balaji Saravanan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health and Police department sources said Mr. Saravanan had subjected himself to home quarantine after he contracted the infection. He had fever following which the samples were sent for tests.

According to the sources his health parameters were normal.

Tiruchi SP, Myilvaganan is holding additional charge of Pudukottai district.