Pudukottai registers increase in fever cases

The number of fever cases has gone up in the past few days in Pudukottai. Doctors attribute it to seasonal flu.

On an average, the district registers 60 to 70 fever cases every day. The number has gone up in the last few days. Similarly, the number of patients with complaints of fever and cough visiting primary health centres has also gone up. “There are seven active dengue cases in the district, of which five patients have been admitted to the Pudukottai GH and two others are undergoing treatment as outpatients,” S. Ramganesh, Deputy Director, Health, Pudukottai, told The Hindu.

A 50-bedded dengue ward has been set up at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Apart from this, two beds in each primary health centre and five beds in each of the 30-bedded upgraded primary health centres have been allocated for admitting dengue patients.

Special fever camps are being held at around 48 locations every day. People were screened for fever, cough and cold, and medicines were provided to the needy. “Camps are held to identify hotspots where fever cases were reported. We have stepped up surveillance measures and will monitor the congested and vulnerable areas closely,” said Dr. Ramganesh.

Dengue prevention measures such as checking for mosquito breeding and fogging are being carried out. As many as 440 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) have been appointed to identify and eliminate dengue sources. They would check containers and potential dengue-source objects from the terraces and backyards of households and commercial establishments.

Anti-mosquito fogging is being carried out using portable machines and fogging trucks. The workers have been instructed to intensify the dengue prevention drive in the coming week.

