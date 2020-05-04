Pudukottai puts up 3 more check posts to monitor entry of people

Three more check posts have been created in the district increasing the number to 20 so as to monitor entry of people from other districts and States into Pudukottai in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said on Monday.

A round-the-clock vigil was being maintained at the 20 check posts in the district jointly by police, revenue and health department officials besides local body, Ms. Uma Maheswari said.

Speaking to reporters here, Ms. Uma Maheswari said medical teams deployed at the check posts were screening those entering the district. All vehicles entering the district were being sprayed with disinfectants as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of virus. Steps had been taken to put even those who were coming from other States with due permission under quarantine, the Collector said.

A person who had recently entered Pudukottai from Koyambedu in Chennai has been put under quarantine after undergoing medical checks at the government hospital. Those had come from other States and districts into Pudukottai should get themselves tested at government hospitals, she said

The State government had announced certain relaxations and granted permission for opening of certain category of shops with restrictions. The Collector said instructions have been given to officials to seal those shops and units which failed to follow the prescribed norms and did not ensure personal distancing.

Ms. Uma Maheswari said the district administration has been carrying out precautionary measures on a war-footing to check the spread of the viral disease. Essential commodities for the month of May were being distributed through 1,020 ration shops in the district to 4.5 lakh card holders.

Meanwhile, an official release issued on Monday here said that permission has not been granted to open air-conditioned and non air-conditioned jewellery outlets and textile shops - both retail and wholesale in the district as the lockdown had been extended up to May 17. Action would be initiated against those found violating the government’s directive.