Pudukottai prison inmate dies in hospital

Published - October 19, 2024 08:58 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old inmate of the Pudukottai Prison, who attempted to end his life a week ago inside the prison premises, died at the Pudukottai Government Hospital on Friday night.

K. Sithiravel, 21, from Thuravikkadu near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district, was arrested by Aranthangi police on charges of cattle theft and had been lodged in Pudukottai prison since October 5. On October 13, he reportedly attempted to end his life. He was admitted in Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital where he died.

Prison authorities are probing the circumstances surrounding his death. Sithiravel had been granted bail just two days before his demise.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

