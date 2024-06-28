GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pudukottai police solve murder case with the arrest of victim’s brother

Published - June 28, 2024 08:43 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pudukottai district police have cracked the murder of a 23-year-old man whose charred body was found at Odappaviduthi in Raghunathapuram police station limits in the district early this month. Police identified the deceased as Mullaivendhan of Karukadipatti in Thanjavur district. 

The victim’s younger brother, Mukilan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the murder that took place on June 8. Three others, including two minor boys, have been held in connection with the murder. The case was initially booked as death under suspicious circumstances and subsequently altered as a case of murder. 

The police said Mullaivendhan used to scold his brother Mukilan. Mukilan, along with three others, reportedly decided to eliminate Mullaivendhan. They brought Mullaivendhan to the chosen spot where they allegedly attacked him with logs and burnt the body.  The case was cracked during investigation, said the police. The minor boys were sent to the Government Observation Home in Tiruchi while Mukilan and the other accused were sent to the district jail in Pudukottai. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

