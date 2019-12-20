Pudukottai police crack murder case

The Pudukottai District Police has cracked the recent murder of a young woman whose partially burnt body was found in a desolate spot along the Tiruchi - Madurai national highway under Viralimalai police station limits a few days ago.

The victim’s identity has been established and her husband was arrested on the charge of committing the murder. Police gave the name of the murdered woman as Bhanurekha, 20, and that of her husband as Rajkumar, 26, who worked in a garments company at Palladam near Coimbatore.

The couple who were married 10 months ago came in a two-wheeler from Virudhanagar district from they hailed and went to some temples in Tiruchi and were heading back to their native place when the murder was committed, said the police.

Domestic tiff between the couple is suspected to be the cause of the murder. Police said Rajkumar reportedly confessed to the police of having killed his wife by strangulating her with the duppatta and then setting the body ablaze after pouring petrol. The Viralimalai Police has registered a case of murder.