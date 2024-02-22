ADVERTISEMENT

Pudukottai, Perambalur Collectors take up field inspection as part of ‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ scheme

February 22, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Pudukottai Collector inspects the site identified for new bus stand at Aranthangi town; Perambalur Collector receives petitions from people

The Hindu Bureau

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam checking the quality of food served to students at the Pennakonam panchayat union primary school on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of her field inspection to ascertain first hand the pace of implementation of various government schemes in Aranthangi taluk in the district under the “Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril” scheme, Pudukottai District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya on Thursday inspected the site identified for establishing a new bus stand in Aranthangi. 

Accompanied by municipal and revenue officials, the Collector inspected the bus stand in Aranthangi. As the bus stand had become congested, the authorities proposed to shift it.

Ms. Mercy Ramya inspected the upkeep of the bus stand besides the seating arrangements and toilets. The Collector ascertained whether the government bus services were being operated as per the timings.

The Collector inspected the quality of food served to school students at the Aranthangi municipal primary school, Chidambaraviduthi primary school in Aranthangi block, and at the Kurumbur panchayat union middle school. She advised the officials concerned to ensure hygiene in the preparation of food. The Collector also inspected the infrastructure facilities at these schools.

She also inspected the functioning of the overhead water tank constructed for public use at Kurumbur panchayat. She called upon the officials of all government departments to work in a coordinated manner to ensure that the government’s services reached the general public easily and speedily, an official release said. 

Collector checks food

In Perambalur, Collector K. Karpagam inspected the pace of various government schemes as part of the ‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ initiative in Kunnam taluk in Perambalur district on Thursday. The Collector received petitions from the people.

The Collector checked the quality of the food served to students of Pennakonam panchayat union primary school under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme. She inspected the toilets and the kitchen at the school and advised the officials to keep them clean, another release said.

