Pudukottai municipality gears up for north-east monsoon

The Pudukottai municipality has braced up for the north-east monsoon by taking measures to ensure hygiene.

Officials have been deployed to monitor and prevent garbage accumulation and ensure its disposal from time to time. They will also ensure prevention of drainage water stagnation.

Encompassing a total number of 42 wards, the municipality has over 36,000 houses. Teams of workers are to be involved in prevention of dengue and other diseases during the season. Awareness is being created among the public of the need to keep their homes and surroundings free from water stagnation water and waste material. Chlorinated drinking water is being supplied to residents, Municipal Commissioner A. Jahangir Basha said in an official press release on Wednesday.

The municipal authorities have appealed to residents to consume boiled water and keep their surroundings clean.

Mr. Jahangir Basha inspected the initiatives taken by the municipality towards monsoon preparedness.