Pudukottai, Manapparai railway stations identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

March 20, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pudukottai and Manapparai railway stations are among the 15 stations falling under the limits of the Madurai Division to have been identified under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme for development of the stations on a continuous basis with a long term vision.

They have been identified in the first phase with a view to improving passenger amenities and modernising them. While Pudukottai has been categorised as Non-Suburban (NSG-5) station, Manapparai has been categorised as a NSG-6 (Non-Suburban) station.

The ambitious Amrit Bharat Station scheme was conceptualised by the Ministry of Railways for modernisation of stations which would be executed through various umbrella works time to time.

The scheme would cater for introduction of new amenities as well as upgradation and replacement of existing amenities. 

Railway sources said the footfall per day at the Pudukottai station was 1,533, while it was 2,344 in the case of Manapparai station which comes under the Tiruchi district. The annual earnings of the Manapparai station in 2021-2022 fiscal were ₹ 1.09 crore and the annual earnings of Pudukottai station were ₹ 3.75 crore in 2021-2022.

Senior railway officials of the Madurai Division, led by the Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai P. Ananth, inspected the Pudukottai railway station on Sunday to get a first hand account of the existing facilities and ascertain the priority areas for its redevelopment. A consultant has been hired for redevelopment of the stations. 

Under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, a master plan would be prepared to enhance facilities, including and beyond the minimum essential amenities.  All improvement plans would be made with help of architects / traffic planners and or user experience consultants as decided by the Divisional Railway Manager. The scale of amenities and facilities would be provided also based on the footfall at the station. The Railway Board has spelt out the broad scope of work envisaged for stations selected under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, which includes provision of wide, well lit aesthetically pleasing entrance porches. 

The Karur railway station is among the 15 stations falling under the limits of the Salem Division identified for development under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. The Tiruchi Railway Division has also identified 15 stations for development under this scheme.

