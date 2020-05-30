Pudukottai man dies of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

30 May 2020 20:43 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

A 44-year-old crane operator of Andikulapampatti in Pudukottai has reportedly died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

He had been working at a private company in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for over 20 years. He would visit his family once or twice a year and would return to his job after a month-long break each time. “He had come eight months ago and had brought us all presents and sweets. Little did we know it would be that last time,” said his brother.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three children - two boys studying in class 7 and 4, while the third child is a year-old girl baby. He had returned to Dammam after the birth of his baby girl as they had constructed a house here and had loans to pay off.

According to his brother, the deceased had fallen ill nearly 40 days ago. “He called us and informed us that he had contracted the virus, but would soon recover and would be sent home to India. We were not allowed to speak to him after that,” he said. All communication was through his colleagues or through his boss in Dammam.

A week after they were informed of his admission to a hospital, the family was told that he had been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital but is responding to treatment. “The entire family conducted prayers for his well-being day after day following that phone call,” his cousin said.

On Friday night, the family received a call from the hospital informing them that he had died. “His wife is inconsolable. She wishes to see him one last time. But what can we do now?” he said.

Soon after, an email from the employer was sent to his wife, seeking consent to bury him in Dammam itself.

Although the family has had no direct communication with the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, the employer is communicating with them and ensuring that the formalities are done.

The family conducted a small ceremony at their residence using his photographs and performed some rituals in his memory on Saturday.