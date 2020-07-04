Pudukottai man dies, 156 fresh cases reported in central region

TIRUCHI

62-year-old man from Pudukottai dies

The central region on Saturday showed a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with 156 testing positive on a single day.

The region also recorded one fatality.

Tiruchi district saw a drastic increase since Friday with 83 fresh cases, while Pudukottai recorded 42.

A 62-year-old man hailing from Pudukottai with comorbidity of diabetes, who was admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on July 1, died after he suffered a cardiac arrest on July 3. He also suffered from acute respiratory failure, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur district reported 11 new cases, Perambalur five, Nagapattinam six and Thanjavur, Karur and Ariyalur three positive cases each.

Tiruchi

With the addition of 83 new cases in Tiruchi, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district rose to 866. Within the city, patients tested positive in Thillai nagar, Thennur, Tiruverumbur, Chinthamani, Woraiyur, Ariyamangalam, Subramaniapuram, while some also tested positive in Manapparai, Omandur, Vellakkalpatti.

Seventeen tested positive in Musiri. They were admitted to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, 32 patients comprising 27 from Tiruchi, and one each from Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvanamalai, Tirupathur, Cuddalore were discharged from Tiruchi MGMGH. They were sent off in ‘108’ ambulances.

A total of 36 patients were also discharged from the COVID Care Centre at Bharathidasan University Khajamalai campus.

Pudukottai

In Pudukottai, 42 patients including two girl children tested positive. All patients, including 24 women, were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai.

The total number of cases in the district rose to 294 on Saturday.

Karur

In Karur, three patients tested positive and were admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

However, according to communication from the district, nine patients, including five from the same family, tested positive on Saturday. The patients included a two-year-old boy, men aged 44, 42, 54, 28, 55 and 25 and women aged 28 and 47. The patients were all admitted to KGMCH.

Perambalur

In Perambalur district, five patients tested positive. Among them, five had returned from Chennai, while another patient, a 22-year-old woman, was the family member of an individual who returned from Chennai. All patients were admitted to Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.

Nagapattinam

Of the six patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam, all were local contacts. While four were contacts of a patient who previously tested positive, the source of infection of the other two had not been ascertained.

Ariyalur

In Ariyalur, three patients tested positive for the virus. Among them was a patient with travel history to Tiruchi, the second an immediate contact of a patient who tested positive and the third was a sanitary worker in the district.

The patients were admitted to Ariyalur Government Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 466.

Meanwhile, 445 recovered and were discharged from Ariyalur GH.

Another 360 new samples were lifted from patients suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, immediate contacts and those in containment zones.