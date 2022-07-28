Tiruchirapalli

Pudukottai man arrested for sending bomb threat message to police

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI July 28, 2022 15:32 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 15:32 IST

A special team of the Tiruchi City Police has arrested a 42-year-old man hailing from neighbouring Pudukottai district on the charge of sending a message in the social media platform to the Tiruchi City Police threatening that he was a human bomb and that he would plant explosives at the Tiruchi railway junction.

The threat message was sent to the Tiruchi City Police Intelligence Section Whatsapp number on July 23 from a particular mobile number. An obscene video clip was sent along with the threat message.

Upon receipt of the threat message, the police Constable on duty brought it to the notice of the higher ups and a case was registered at the K.K. Nagar police station in this regard. The City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan formed a special team to probe the case. The team along with City Police Cyber Crime unit personnel collected information from the number through which the threat message was sent.

During a sustained probe, it came to light that the message was sent by K. Selvaraj (42) of Kuzhiparai in Pudukottai district and inquired him. Selvaraj confessed to have sent the threat message to the team following which he was arrested and sent for judicial remand, a police press release here said.

