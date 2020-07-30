Pudukottai GH comes to rescue of infected pregnant women

The Government Pudukottai Medical College Hospital has come to the rescue of pregnant women who have tested positive. Of the 36 admitted in the hospital, 14 have been discharged after succesful treatment.

Since June 20, the hospital has carried out 12 Caesarean sections on infected women hailing from Iluppur, Viralimalai, Pudukottai, Vaithur and Sivaganga. Eight male and four female babies were delivered, all weighing more than 2.5 kg.

All attendants of the women patients and all babies were discharged following negative status after 10 days. Two women who underwent Caesarean section in a private hospital were admitted to the GH after they tested positive. They too were discharged with their babies after testing negative, a press release from Dean AL. Meenakshi Sundaram said on Wednesday.