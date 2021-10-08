Pudukottai gets 1.11 lakh doses for next mega camp

PUDUKOTTAI

08 October 2021 18:33 IST

The district administration has made arrangements to conduct the fifth mega vaccination camp at 735 places on October 10.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Collector Kavitha Ramu said that 1.11 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been received for the Sunday camp. She said that 64% of the people in the district had taken the first dose, and 19% the second dose. Four mega camps had been conducted in the past four weeks and the positivity rate was 0.9 per cent in Pudukottai district.

Total vaccination coverage had been achieved with respect to persons with disabilities, pregnant women and lactating mothers, and 92% of people aged above 60 had been vaccinated. Out of the 497 village panchayats in the district, 100% vaccination coverage had been achieved in 134 panchayats, the Collector said and urged the people to follow safety protocols issued to contain the spread of the viral infection.