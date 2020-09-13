Pudukottai gears up for northeast monsoon

13 September 2020 21:17 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

The district administration has geared up for the northeast monsoon by making preparatory arrangements involving officials of various government departments. As part of this measure, medical teams have been constituted to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases during rainy season.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari said health department officials had been instructed to ensure that there was adequate stock of medicines in government hospitals. Besides, officials have also been asked to spray bleaching powder at suitable places. Clean and protected drinking water supply had to be ensured to prevent outbreak of diseases and its spread.

Revenue department officials have been asked to convey information to the disaster management wing and the district administration in case places were affected by heavy rains. Public Works department officials have been asked to keep sandbags ready in case of breach in tanks and ooranis.

Tangedco officials have been asked to carry out power-related repair works and remove the uprooted trees from the roads involving the highways department.