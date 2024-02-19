ADVERTISEMENT

Pudukottai fishermen go on strike in support of their fraternity in Rameswaram

February 19, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Fishermen of Kottaipattinam and Jegadapattinam coastal villages in Pudukottai district went on a strike, refraining from venturing into the sea on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Mechanised boat fishermen of Kottaipattinam and Jegadapattinam coastal villages in Pudukottai district went on strike, refraining from venturing into the sea on Monday to express their solidarity with their fraternity in Rameswaram who commenced their indefinite strike on Sunday protesting against the continued arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching. 

The Pudukottai fishermen expressed concern over the sentencing of three fishermen to jail terms by a Sri Lankan court for “repeat offences of poaching” even while releasing 20 fishermen from Rameswaram.

Coastal Security Group sources said mechanised trawlers from Kottaipattinam and Jegadapattinam did not venture into the sea.

The strike is to express solidarity with the striking Rameswaram fishermen, said Hasan Mohideen, president, Mechanised Boat Owners and Fishermen Nala Sangam of Kottaipattinam. Many Pudukottai fishermen had faced similar action of being arrested while fishing, he said and added that this had affected them akin to their counterparts in Rameswaram, Mr. Hasan Mohideen said.

The Centre should intervene to get the fishermen released.  The government should keep in mind that fishermen bring in revenue to the government and take steps to ensure their livelihood and security, he added. 

