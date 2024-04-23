Pudukottai district administration spells out safety tips for public

April 23, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The district administration has spelt out a set of safety tips to be followed by the general public in order to protect themselves from the heatwave. Foremost among them is to desist from venturing out unnecessarily from noon to 3 p.m. since the impact of the heatwave would be more during that time.

The general public have been advised to consume water at regular intervals so as to stay hydrated and wear cotton clothes during this season. They have also been advised to consume butter milk, lemon juice, Oral Rehydration Solution in order to prevent dehydration. Livestock should be tied in shady places and provide them with adequate water.

Carrying drinking water while travelling, approaching a doctor in case of dizziness or health related issues immediately are among the other safety tips given by the administration. In order to prevent an outbreak of fire in houses, those using firewood stoves should sprinkle water to douse the flames after using it.

Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya, in a press release issued on Tuesday, has appealed to the general public to remain cautious till the completion of the summer season.

