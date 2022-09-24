Pudukottai district administration orders closure of stone quarry

The Hindu Bureau PUDUKOTTAI
September 24, 2022 19:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pudukottai district administration ordered the closure of a stone quarry after cadre of the Communist Party of India (M) staged a two-day sit-in protest in front of the Kulathur taluk office at Keeranur against the functioning of the quarry.

A section of people of Vathanakurichi and some nearby villages demanded immediate closure of a private stone quarry owned by M. Murugesan on the grounds that it was causing environmental issues in their areas.

According to the protestors, the resulting dust was also affecting farmlands, waterbodies and, grazing grounds of the livestock.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the demonstration, authorities inspected the quarry and discovered that it was operating on encroached land and was in violation of environmental regulations. In addition, the investigations revealed that the natural resource have been mined in other areas without permission.

After holding a peace meeting with the protesters, officials promised to take immediate action against the quarry. The quarry license owned by Mr. Murugesan has been temporarily suspended.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the officials, the owner has been ordered to appear at the Revenue Divisional Office in lluppur, and after providing notice he would be asked to vacate the area on September 27.

The agitation was led by CITU district secretary Sridhar in which CPI(M) MLA of Gandharvakottai M. Chinnadurai and district secretary S. Kavivarman participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app