Pudukottai district administration orders closure of stone quarry

Pudukottai district administration ordered the closure of a stone quarry after cadre of the Communist Party of India (M) staged a two-day sit-in protest in front of the Kulathur taluk office at Keeranur against the functioning of the quarry.

A section of people of Vathanakurichi and some nearby villages demanded immediate closure of a private stone quarry owned by M. Murugesan on the grounds that it was causing environmental issues in their areas.

According to the protestors, the resulting dust was also affecting farmlands, waterbodies and, grazing grounds of the livestock.

Following the demonstration, authorities inspected the quarry and discovered that it was operating on encroached land and was in violation of environmental regulations. In addition, the investigations revealed that the natural resource have been mined in other areas without permission.

After holding a peace meeting with the protesters, officials promised to take immediate action against the quarry. The quarry license owned by Mr. Murugesan has been temporarily suspended.

According to the officials, the owner has been ordered to appear at the Revenue Divisional Office in lluppur, and after providing notice he would be asked to vacate the area on September 27.

The agitation was led by CITU district secretary Sridhar in which CPI(M) MLA of Gandharvakottai M. Chinnadurai and district secretary S. Kavivarman participated.