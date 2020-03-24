Pudukottai Collector spells out restrictions

Heeding the State government's directive, Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Tuesday promulgated an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the territorial jurisdiction of Pudukottai district to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order will be in force from 6 p.m. on March 24 to 6 a.m. on April 1.

While issuing the order, the Collector spelt out a series of restrictions in order to maintain public health, public tranquillity and social distancing.

As per the order, gathering of more than five persons in public places was prohibited except with the previous permission of the Collector. All type of vehicles plying between districts and through the district such as public vehicles, private cars, autorickshaws and taxis, subject to the exempted categories such as essential and emergency services vehicles, would not be allowed to operate during the ban period.

People coming out for accessing basic and essential services and people coming out due to exemptions should follow social distancing norms of one metre to three feet between two persons and other protective measures. Quarantined persons should not leave their place of stay except with prior permission from the Deputy Director, Health Services, regarding personal health emergencies.

All stores, shopping malls and workshops would not operate subject to exempted categories such as dairy, vegetables, grocery and fish shops. Government offices, except the departments of essential services such as district administration, police, fire and rescue, prison, public health, medical services, judicial and local bodies would not function.

All preventive measures should be taken at the respective offices. The order further said factories and export industries that manufacture and supply essential commodities would be allowed to function with a minimum number of workers. Similarly, hospitals that carried out medical services would also function.

Construction work other than essential building was prohibited. Hotels/restaurants would be permitted to function with only take-away services. Amma canteens would function with adequate social distancing. During the ban period, there was no restriction to transportation and sale of essential commodities such as food and medicines. Action would be initiated through the police against those found violating the order, an official release said.