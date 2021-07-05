Pudukottai AIADMK unit for removal of office-bearers speaking to Sasikala

PUDUKOTTAI

05 July 2021 21:40 IST

The Pudukottai district unit of the AIADMK on Monday urged the party high command to remove from the party’s primary membership functionaries who spoke over phone with V.K. Sasikala, the aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

A resolution to this effect was unanimously adopted at a meeting of the party’s north and south district unit office-bearers and functionaries. The meeting was presided over by former Health Minister and Viralimalai MLA C. Vijayabaskar, also Pudukottai north district secretary, and P.K.Vairamuthu, Pudukottai south district secretary.

Ms. Sasikala, who had announced her decision to step aside from politics before the Assembly election, was not even a primary member of the party. But, she had been speaking to ‘some persons’ over phone every day, the resolution said. It urged the high command to remove from the party’s primary membership, office bearers who brought disrepute to the party.

The meet also called upon the party functionaries to take a vow to ensure the victory of AIADMK candidates in local body elections when they were held.

Another resolution thanked party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and coordinator O. Paneerselvam for working for the AIADMK in the recent Assembly election and thanked the electorate for electing 75 candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance.