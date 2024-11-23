Pudukkottai man dies after police inquiry on drug use

A 36-year-old man who was taken for police inquiry regarding drug abuse and possession died on Friday midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off about narcotic substances in Poonga Nagar area of Pudukkottai town, a special police team conducted a search on Thursday. During the operation, 13 individuals, including S. Vigneshwaran, 36, from Santhanathapuram 7th Street, were apprehended and handed over to Town Police Station. During the raid, the police seized over 200 tablets and more than 10 syringes used for substance abuse. Subsequently, Vigneshwaran and others were reportedly taken to Vellanur Police Station for further questioning.

According to police sources, Vigneshwaran experienced sudden health complications around midnight. He was rushed to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body has been kept at the hospital for post-mortem examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police claimed that Vigneshwaran had a history of drug use, which they believed may have contributed to his sudden deterioration and death.

“There was no violence or police torture. The person was undergoing a de-addiction programme and his doctor had advised him to stay off the drugs or face serious consequences. When he along with 12 others were taken for inquiry, he fell sick immediately. We took him to the medical college where he died,” a senior police official said.

A judicial magistrate inquiry was also underway, and the post-mortem would be conducted only after the magistrate’s approval. Sources said the judicial magistrate inquiry would be conducted on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.