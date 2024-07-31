GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry government announces subsidy for removal of seemai karuvelam

Published - July 31, 2024 06:33 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

In an initiative to combat the spread of invasive seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora), which has even spread to agricultural lands, the Puducherry government has introduced a new scheme to encourage farmers to clear the species and take up cultivation in their lands. Under this initiative, farmers will receive a subsidy of ₹15,000 per hectare.

Interested farmers can apply at their nearest agricultural office before August 14, 2024, to obtain necessary permits and guidelines.

The subsidy will be credited to the beneficiary’s bank account after a final inspection of the cleared land.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.