Puducherry government announces subsidy for removal of seemai karuvelam

In an initiative to combat the spread of invasive seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora), which has even spread to agricultural lands, the Puducherry government has introduced a new scheme to encourage farmers to clear the species and take up cultivation in their lands. Under this initiative, farmers will receive a subsidy of ₹15,000 per hectare.

Interested farmers can apply at their nearest agricultural office before August 14, 2024, to obtain necessary permits and guidelines.

The subsidy will be credited to the beneficiary’s bank account after a final inspection of the cleared land.