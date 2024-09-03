Puddles of water, broken surface make driving a nightmore on service road at Ariyamangalam

The poor condition of the service lanes beneath the flyover in Ariyamangalam on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway remains a concern for road users.

An underpass connects the service road along the highway between North Ukkadai (Ward 35) and South Ukkadai (Ward 16). The road surface in the underpass has many potholes. It is the only crossing point for the residents of the area, who have to, otherwise, take a detour for a U-turn on the national highway to reach Palpannai.

Leaking underground water lines have damaged the pothole-ridden road with puddles of water making it difficult for the drivers, said residents of Ukkadai.

“The roads are dusty and recently laid with gravel. But for this, there has been no improvement to the service road. Heavy trucks coming through the area to the lumber mills make things worse as they widen the potholes,” said M. Nagar Bivi, a resident.

A senior official from the Tiruchi Corporation told The Hindu that the leaking pipes would be repaired soon to prevent water stagnation on the road.

Corporation officials that the service roads come under the purview of the NHAI.