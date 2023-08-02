ADVERTISEMENT

Publisher Badri Seshadri released from Tiruchi Central Prison

August 02, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri was released from Tiruchi Central Prison on Wednesday afternoon following the grant of conditional bail by the District Munsif - cum - Judicial Magistrate Court in Kunnam on Tuesday.

The court had directed Mr. Seshadri to sign at the Srirangam police station at 10 a.m. every day for 15 days. He was arrested at his residence in Chennai and remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison on July 29 in a case registered by Kunnam police in Perambalur district for his remarks in a YouTube interview, critical of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and the Supreme Court over the hearing of a case on the Manipur violence, based on a complaint filed by lawyer Kaviyarasu.

Mr. Seshadri is likely to sign before the Srirangam police station from tomorrow.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US