Publisher Badri Seshadri released from Tiruchi Central Prison

August 02, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri was released from Tiruchi Central Prison on Wednesday afternoon following the grant of conditional bail by the District Munsif - cum - Judicial Magistrate Court in Kunnam on Tuesday.

The court had directed Mr. Seshadri to sign at the Srirangam police station at 10 a.m. every day for 15 days. He was arrested at his residence in Chennai and remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison on July 29 in a case registered by Kunnam police in Perambalur district for his remarks in a YouTube interview, critical of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and the Supreme Court over the hearing of a case on the Manipur violence, based on a complaint filed by lawyer Kaviyarasu.

Mr. Seshadri is likely to sign before the Srirangam police station from tomorrow.