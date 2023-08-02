HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Publisher Badri Seshadri released from Tiruchi Central Prison

August 02, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri was released from Tiruchi Central Prison on Wednesday afternoon following the grant of conditional bail by the District Munsif - cum - Judicial Magistrate Court in Kunnam on Tuesday.

The court had directed Mr. Seshadri to sign at the Srirangam police station at 10 a.m. every day for 15 days. He was arrested at his residence in Chennai and remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison on July 29 in a case registered by Kunnam police in Perambalur district for his remarks in a YouTube interview, critical of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and the Supreme Court over the hearing of a case on the Manipur violence, based on a complaint filed by lawyer Kaviyarasu.

Mr. Seshadri is likely to sign before the Srirangam police station from tomorrow.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.