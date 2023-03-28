ADVERTISEMENT

Publication of souvenir creates ruckus at Thanjavur council meeting

March 28, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Commotion prevailed for some time at the monthly council meeting of Thanjavur Corporation here on Tuesday after an AIADMK councillor criticised the lavish spending on Mayor S. Ramanathan’s ‘self-propaganda’.

Participating in the discussions, AIADMK Councillor Manikandan questioned the rationale behind the publication of a souvenir titled ‘One Year Achievements of Thanjavur Corporation’ as it contained news items that appeared in various newspapers and magazines on the progress of Smart City Projects initiated in the town during the previous AIADMK regime. The book did not even contain the basic details of the works such as costs.

Alleging that more than ₹1 crore had been spent for printing 55,000 copies of the souvenir, Mr. Manikandan termed the exercise as nothing but a waste of public money.

He also opposed the outsourcing of workers for sanitary operations in the town claiming that it would lead to irregularities.

Meanwhile, AMMK Councillor Kannukkiniyal regretted that male councillors continued to use double entendres at council meetings and demanded stern action against them.

