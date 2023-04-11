Public welcomes train stop at Muthupettai

April 11, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The Muthupettai Rail Users Association thanked the Railway authorities for providing a stoppage at Muthupettai for the Tambaram-Sengottah train service inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi three days ago.

Welcoming the inclusion of Muthupettai railway station in the schedule of Tambaram-Sengottah service, the Association president S.S.Bhakkar Ali Sahib of Muthupet Dargha pointed out that the halt for this train at Muthupettai would be of immense help to those visiting the Jambhuvanodai Dargha and the Thillai Ramar temple.

Stating that Muthupettai railway station in Tiruvarur district serves as a vital link for the tourists visiting mangrove forests and as well as for exporting paddy, coconut and seafood products in the past, he sought a stoppage for the Secunderabad-Rameswaram service at Muthupettai.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association sought stoppages at Adhiramapattinam and Peravurani for the Tambaram-Sengottah tri-weekly service.

Citing a precedence that stoppages were provided at all railway stations between Sengottah and Virudhunagar when Train number 12661/62 Chennai Egmore-Sengottah Pothigai Express was introduced and between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli when the Train number 16105/06 Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur Chendur Express was launched to provide the maiden connectivity to the State Headquarters after the gauge conversion took place, the Association secretary, A.Giri added that providing stoppages at Adhiramapattinam and Peravurani for the tri-weekly service would provide a first-time overnight journey to Chennai for passengers from these two stations.