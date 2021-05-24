Public stay indoors as intensified lockdown comes into force

Vehicular movement was more towards Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital

Tiruchi

People, by and large, remained indoors on day one of the week-long intensified lockdown that came into force on Monday even as law enforcers seized several vehicles of those who had ventured out without any valid reason. Roads in the city wore a deserted look as teams of police personnel deployed at vantage points mounted vigil to enforce the intensified lockdown clamped to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to deploying police personnel at the border check posts falling within the city limits, the city police had 50 vehicle check points where those venturing out were intercepted and questioned, said police sources. Some of the vehicle check points included Head Post Office junction, Mannarpuram and Kohinoor Theatre junction.

Vehicular movement was more towards Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and Thillai Nagar area where several hospitals were located, said police officers. Several people who had ventured out reportedly told the police that they were proceeding either to the hospital or to the nearby pharmacy shops, the officers further said adding that documents kept by them were checked before allowing them to proceed.

Barring those who had ventured out for genuine reasons with valid documents, vehicles of several others were confiscated as they had no valid reason to come out. Police sources said over 450 vehicles were seized in the city limits on Monday. The seized vehicles were kept in the Armed Reserve ground here.

Police personnel were also deployed in 20 border check posts and at 16 inner check points falling within the limits of Tiruchi Rural Police. Police sources said over 200 vehicles majority of them being two-wheelers were seized all over the district after riders were found venturing out without any valid reason.