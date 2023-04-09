Public plea to extend Agasthiyampalli -Thiruthuraipoondi train service up to Nagapattinam

April 09, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The resumption of passenger train services after a long gap in the Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi newly converted broad gauge section from April 10 onwards has made passengers happy residing in the remote areas falling between the stretch.

The Southern Railway has already notified the timings for the operation of DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) unreserved express services in the Thiruthuraipoondi- Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi stretch with two pairs of trains to be run five days a week barring Saturdays and Sundays. The DEMU services will be operated with six coaches.

However, rail passengers in that region feel that the Southern Railway could operate the services up to Nagapattinam which is a district headquarters. The 37-km Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi BG section has Vedaranyam, Topputhurai, Neyvilakku, Kuruvapulam and Kariyapattinam stations en route with the railways announcing stoppages of the new services at these stations.

Barring Tiruthuraipoondi, the remaining stations including Agasthiyampalli comes under the limits of Nagapattinam revenue district. The section has not witnessed passenger train services for nearly two decades as services were stopped for conversion of the stretch from metre gauge to broad gauge. The resumption of the train services is indeed a boon for the public. However, it would be immensely beneficial for the public of this region if the railway administration operates the service up to Nagapattinam, says T. Sudhakar, a resident of Vedaranyam.

Nagapattinam being the district headquarters houses District Collectorate and other government offices, besides housing the office of the Superintendent of Police and district Court. The operation of the train service up to Nagapattinam in the morning hours would prove useful for office goers, students, said Mr. Sudhakar, an advocate.

The same view was echoed by D. Manoharan, a former office bearer of the Dakshin Railway Employees Union residing at Mannargudi. Operation of the service up to Nagapattinam would not only provide a direct connectivity to the district headquarters for the general public residing at Agasthiyampalli and in other remote areas falling under that stretch but also to Tiruvarur which is also a district headquarters, says Mr. Manoharan. The railways could explore the possibility of operating the services up to Nagapattinam instead of terminating at Thiruthuraipoondi, feel passengers of that region.