Public parks become ‘ghost towns’ in Tiruchi

July 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Public parks, once meant to be spaces for the city’s residents, especially children, to enjoy some time out in the open, are becoming an eyesore in Tiruchi, because of their rundown condition.

Though there are over 300 public parks in the city, designed with space for greenery, playground equipment, toilet complexes and street furniture, several of them are unusable at present.

“Residents would begin their day with a brisk walk, or for children would take a break after studies and play with their friends in public parks. Now they are avoided because of the overgrown trees and plants and their rusting equipment. People don’t feel safe here,” K.C. Neelamegam, environmental activist, told The Hindu. “The irony is that most of the new parks sanctioned as part of the Smart Cities project were meant to beautify neighbourhoods.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Near many defunct parks, it is common to see children playing on the roads outside as, ironically, it is safer.

“Though public parks are a good measure to provide green cover in urban areas, they require a high level of maintenance. At the ‘Pasumai Poonga’ in Panjappur, members of the public contributed money towards establishing the garden of native trees. But after the spot was earmarked for the integrated vegetable market, the upkeep of the park has suffered. There should be more clarity on how such spaces will be looked after once they are established,” said V. Sundaraju, a former district forest officer and an environmentalist.

In May, Tiruchi Corporation outsourced the maintenance of Ibrahim Park on West Boulevard Road, Chinnasamy Park on Rajaram Road and R.S. Puram (South) park to private agencies on a trial basis.

Mr. Neelamegam suggested that residents’ associations or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in every area be tasked with park maintenance in a phased manner. Until then, these green ‘ghost towns’ will continue to dot the city’s landscape.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.