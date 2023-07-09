ADVERTISEMENT

Public parks bear the brunt of neglect in Tiruchi

July 09, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Damaged amusement equipment reflects the poor maintenance of Ibrahim Park in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Public parks in Tiruchi, which were once buzzing with activity, are now crumbling due to a lack of proper maintenance and upkeep of the facilities.

Overgrown plants and the dilapidated condition of the walkways reflect the poor maintenance of the parks. The gym and amusement equipment remains damaged, and fountains in some of the parks have no water, suggesting that they have been lying underutilised.

According to sources, there are over 250 parks in all five zones of the city. Ibrahim Park on West Boulevard Road, Gandhi Park in Srirangam, Sundarraj Nagar Park, Mahatma Gandhi Park in KK Nagar, Parangiri Velupillai Park in Cantonment, public park along Uyyakondan Canal are among those that attract elders and children.

“It is disheartening to see such public parks in shambles and being underutilised. The authorities should carry out periodic maintenance and install a security system to prevent visitors from misusing the parks,” said K. Gopinath, a resident of KK Nagar.

According to officials, patronage of public parks has come down owing to challenges in maintenance post-COVID-19. “We are taking necessary measures to upkeep the parks. We have also sought financial support from the residents and welfare associations. Cleanliness drives are also being carried out by roping educational institutions to take part in the maintenance of public parks and open gyms,” said a senior Corporation official.

Meanwhile, the civic body has planned to outsource the maintenance of major public parks in the city. Ibrahim Park on WB Road, Chinnasamy Park on Rajaram Road and RS Puram South Park in Khajamalai were selected for the project on a pilot basis.

A private agency has been identified to clean the park and maintain the play equipment. The agency is also allowed to install new play equipment at its own expense for which user fees can be collected from the visitors. Staff, including security, will be employed by the agency. Based on the outcome of the pilot project, the officials plan to outsource more parks.

