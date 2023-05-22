Public opinion sought on “Break Darshan” proposed at Srirangam temple

May 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple authorities have asked the general public to express their comments and opinions regarding the proposed move by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to introduce “Break Darshan” at the temple for one hour during which time around 500 devotees are planned to be allowed for darshan with a proposed ticket fare of ₹ 300 per devotee. Free darshan is planned to be suspended during the one hour “Break Darshan” period.

Similar “Break Darshan” system is also planned to be introduced at Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple, Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple, Palani and Arunachaleshwarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai. An announcement on the “Break Darshan” at these four major temples with heavy footfall of devotees was made by the HR & CE Minister in the Legislative Assembly.

The “Break Darshan” period is between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Barring 13 days in a year, the “Break Darshan” has been proposed on all other days at the Srirangam Temple, said a release from the temple authorities. It said the general public could express their comments and opinions on the “Break Darshan” either in person, or through letter or by sending an email to the temple office before June 18. The address for sending the comments is as follows: Joint Commissioner / Executive Officer, Arulmigu Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam, Tiruchi 620006. It can also be sent by email in the address jceotry_25700.hrce@tn.gov.in