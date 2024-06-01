Public Office building in Pudukottai set to be restored to original glory

The over a 100-year-old Public Office building in Pudukottai town, housing the district courts now, is being given a facelift under a conservation initiative taken up by the Building Centre and Conservation Division of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Situated in the heart of Pudukottai, the majestic red-coloured Public Office building is one of the prominent landmarks of the town. The two-storeyed building of exposed brick, with arched Gothic windows and spiral staircases, is believed to have housed the offices of the Diwan of the erstwhile Pudukottai Princely State. Down the years, various government offices including the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer functioned from the building. The building was believed to have been constructed in 1880s.

The conservation project has been taken up by the Public Works Department at an estimate of ₹14.92 crore.

According to PWD sources, the building has a total plinth area of about 9,600 square metres on ground and first floors. The red brick walls of the building are of 50-55 centimetres in thickness. The building has Mangalore tile roof, Madras terrace roof and Jack arch roof at different sections.

The building features an octagonal dome with a spire. The spiral staircases designed in the shape of a rook (chess piece) is another unique feature of the building, the sources said.

“The public office building and a few others such as the Rani’s Government Hospital, H.H. Rajah’s and the Collector’s residence in red brick colour were built during the period of Seshaiah Sastri, the Diwan of the erstwhile Pudukottai Samasthanam under the Tondaiman rule. They were probably built between 1870 and 1890. These buildings are of red brick in various parts of Tamil Nadu were pioneered by British architect Robert Chisholm,” observed historian Raja Mohamed, who was formerly the Curator of the Pudukottai Government Museum.

The renovation work is being done without affecting the heritage character of the building, PWD officials said. Currently work is underway on renovating the Mangalore tile roof, base plastering and refurbishing the wooden works on the southern portion of the building. The works, which commenced in February this year, are scheduled to be completed by August 2025. So far about 20% of the works have been completed, the sources said.