Public in Karaikal ignore social distancing norms

The Karaikal district administration has observed that the desired level of cooperation from the residents has been lacking in the current phase of lockdown, after some restrictions were eased with effect from May 4. People have been coming out to the streets in large numbers, violating social distancing norms, much to the chagrin of the district administration.

Only a collective effort would be effective in preventing the spread of the virus, District Collector Adarsh Sharma said, urging the sections of the population vulnerable to infection to necessarily stay indoors.

The district administration has been emphasising that people above 65 years of age, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age, and patients with co-morbid conditions like tuberculosis, kidney problems and other ailments must desist from coming out, the Collector said.

The social distancing norms need to continue even beyond the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown, he said. On Thursday, the administration took additional measures to regulate movement of vehicles and people at the check posts on the district’s borders. The movement at the border will be restricted to goods carriers for movement of essential and non-essential materials; government vehicles with valid identity cards; medical emergencies; frontline workers; and agricultural implements for sowing and harvesting, the Collector said.