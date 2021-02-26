Public hearings held on river link project

A public hearing was conducted here on Friday on the Cauvery-Gundar river link project presided over by Collector P. Uma Maheswari.
Members of the general public, social activists and farmers participated in it. An official press release said the project would benefit 18,500 hectares in 19 villages of Pudukottai, Viralimalai and Kulathur taluks in Pudukottai district.
The project would be beneficial to the people of Karur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.
Officials of revenue, public works department and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board were present.
In Karur
A public hearing on the first phase of the project was also held at the Collector’s Office in Karur with Collector S.Malarvizhi in the chair. Ms. Malarvizhi said that the views of the public would be compiled and forwarded to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority.
