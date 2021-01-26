Tiruchirapalli26 January 2021 21:03 IST
Public hearing postponed
Updated: 26 January 2021 21:03 IST
ARIYALUR
A public hearing, scheduled to be held at Reddypalayam on Thursday by the Ramco Cement Ltd for expanding its limestone mines, has been postponed.
Collector D. Rathna said in a press release that the postponement was in view of Thursday (January 28) being a public holiday on account of Thai Poosam. A fresh notification would be released shortly, the release said.
