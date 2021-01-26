Tiruchirapalli

Public hearing postponed

ARIYALUR

A public hearing, scheduled to be held at Reddypalayam on Thursday by the Ramco Cement Ltd for expanding its limestone mines, has been postponed.

Collector D. Rathna said in a press release that the postponement was in view of Thursday (January 28) being a public holiday on account of Thai Poosam. A fresh notification would be released shortly, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2021 9:05:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/public-hearing-postponed/article33668952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY