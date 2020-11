ARIYALUR

24 November 2020 22:38 IST

The Ariyalur district administration has announced postponement of a public hearing earlier planned on November 25 in Reddipalayam village for discussion on limestone mining by Ramco Cements, in view of Nivar cyclone.

The new date for the publice hearing will be announced later, Collector D. Rathna said in a press release

Advertising

Advertising